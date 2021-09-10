Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered concert halls and auditoriums across the country. Once-full calendars were wiped empty as live music shows, festivals and other events were nearly all canceled.
“We missed the live shows, we missed traveling the country, we missed the chance to see friends. We just missed it all,” Jason Hicks, a vocalist and guitar player with the Blue Canyon Boys, a famed bluegrass band, said. The band, which has performed overseas, typically has shows about 27 weekends a year.
“We played only one gig last year — that was it,” Hicks said. Now, Hicks, a native of Labadie, and his band are resuming their tour with a performance this Saturday in Labadie as part of the Labadie Concert Series.
Hicks has lived in Colorado for many years. He is the son of the late Debbie Wagenseller and the late David Hicks.
The Labadie Concert Series is organized annually by the Labadie Community Association.
The concert series raises funds for scholarships for Labadie-area students pursuing higher education.
This will be the Blue Canyon Boys’ ninth time participating in the concert series.
“It is going to be wondrously fun. This has always been a very special performance for us,” Hicks said. Due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers are capping attendance at this year’s show at 300 people. Advanced reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, contact Butch Rogers at 314-803-1386. Tickets can also be picked up at Labadie Station, 128 Front St.
There is no cost to the tickets for children 14 years old and younger, but a donation of $15 per adult ticket is suggested. Gates to the concert grounds open at 4 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase, and coolers are welcome. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Rogers said that limiting the number of tickets to the concert will help people socially distance themselves.
Opening for the Blue Canyon Boys will be Nora Bellows, a violinist with the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra, accompanied by her daughter, Claire. The duo will perform a number of songs in recognition of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The Blue Canyon Boys perform at 7 p.m.
“This show is the biggest thing we do every year, so just to have these guys back in town is a big deal,” Rogers said. Typically, the band draws crowds of 400 people when performing locally.
First-time concertgoers will likely be surprised by the songs and melodies they hear, Hicks said.
“Bluegrass is truly an American art form,” Hicks said. “You are going to hear everything from English and Irish ballads to fiddle tunes that have been blended with the songs brought to Americas by enslaved Africans.”
Hicks said his band eschews the stereotypes of “hillbilly bluegrass.”
“We are more of a suit-and-tie kind of band who play a handful of rock songs and our own songs,” Hicks said. The band released its seventh album in 2019.
“We are very proud of this album. It is definitely our best album to date,” Hicks said of the album, which includes seven original compositions and covers of artists such as Warren Zevon, Harlan Howard and Brian May.
Other songs that concertgoers can likely expect to hear are “Roll Muddy River,” which was made famous by the Osborne Brothers; “I Want You to Want Me,” the 1977 hit song from Cheap Trick; and “Get Down On Your Knees and Pray,” a ballad that has been performed by the Del McCoury Band, Marty Stuart and the late Bill Monroe, who is known as the Father of Bluegrass.
In addition to Hicks, the other members of the band are Gary Dark, mandolin and vocals; Chris Roszell, banjo and vocals; and Drew Garrett, bass and vocals.