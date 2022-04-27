Currently last among all states, the Missouri minimum teaching salary may be getting a big bump after senators added $31 million for bolstering salaries to their proposed state budget April 19.
The funds, $10 million more than what was originally requested by Gov. Mike Parson, would bring the minimum teacher salary from $25,000 to $38,000 if the $46.5 billion state budget is passed. The Senate also added $214 million in school transportation funding and kept $36 million to give experienced teachers the opportunity to increase their salaries too, which was previously added with bipartisan support in the Missouri House of Representatives.
“We’re very happy (with the proposal),” said Andy Slaughter, one of the statewide directors for the National Education Association and a social studies teacher at Pacific Intermediate. “The governor has done a good job on that one, in terms of pushing for higher teacher salaries.”
Slaughter called the $13,000 raise “very aggressive.”
“Obviously you always want more, but you’re going to take what you can get, especially with the cost of living in Missouri,” he said.
Though local school district leaders agree the raise would go a long way toward recruiting new teachers and improving the lives of those already employed, they said it also presents some problems as they try to set salaries for the 2022-23 school year, especially for smaller districts that rely on state funding to pay teacher salaries. And the proposed funding is just for one year.
At its meeting Wednesday, the Meramec Valley school board voted to table its proposed salary schedule to wait for a response from its teachers’ union, but the schedule wouldn’t meet the proposed minimum. If the boosted budget is passed, starting teachers would be paid $37,500 annually. St. Clair R-XIII and New Haven would have similar budgetary adjustments to make. In the 2021-22 school year they paid new teachers $35,000 and $34,000, respectively. The longer teachers are in the profession, the higher salary they can earn. Salary also increases with increased education.
The state’s budget proposal wouldn’t have a direct impact on the Washington School District’s salary schedule because its base starting salary of $39,025 for the upcoming school year already exceeds the proposed minimum. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said because the district will pay more than $1,000 above the compliance requirement, she isn’t worried about the market for new teachers becoming more competitive.
Union R-XI, too, would be exempt from making immediate changes to its schedule. It paid starting teachers $38,750 for the 2021-22 school year.
St. Clair School District Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said 31 teachers in his district currently make less than $38,000. In a presentation to the board of education during its monthly meeting April 14, he raised concerns about devaluing the work of veteran teachers who already make more than $38,000. A teacher with a bachelor’s degree, according to the current schedule, would have to work six years before his or her salary is more than the proposed minimum.
“I’m not sure the fairness is what we would all like it to be for veteran teachers who put some time in to make $63 more than the teacher walking in fresh out of college,” he said.
Slaughter said at Meramec Valley, veteran teachers’ salaries are increased using a “two-to-one” adjustment, where pay increases for teachers at the bottom of a scale are doubled for those at the top. As an example, if a first-year teacher received a salary boost of $1,000, then a teacher with a master’s degree and 27 years of experience would receive an increase of $2,000. Teachers in between also receive raises tied to their levels of experience and education.
Kruse said St. Clair may consider keeping its current salary schedule, but pay them $38,000 a year until the teacher works enough years in the district to hit $38,000 on the existing schedule.
Kruse went on to lament the state’s lack of funding in areas such as transportation and said the $36 million earmarked for veteran teachers was for an all-but-defunct “career ladder” program that hasn’t been state funded since 2010. Its purpose was to give teachers with more than five years of experience incentives for extra duties, like after-school club supervision. He also is concerned with long-term funding. The budgetary measure provides funding for just one year.
“I understand what they’re trying to do but in my opinion they’re not making anywhere near the investment the state could and should make to make this happen,” Kruse said.