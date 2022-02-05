The closure of Cedarcrest Manor, Washington’s oldest nursing home, comes just weeks before the federal government’s vaccination mandate for nursing home employees takes effect.
“Facilities may have no other option than to close temporarily if workers are not vaccinated, or if they are unable to hire vaccinated employees to ensure resident health and safety,” said Lisa Cox, in an interview with The Associated Press. Cox is a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The federal government’s rule takes effect March 15. On that date, 100 percent of all nursing home employees — except those who have been approved for religious or medical exemptions — must be vaccinated or the facility runs the risk of losing Medicaid or Medicare funding. As of Friday, 71 percent of Cedarcrest’s employees were vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the federal government.
According to Cox, the closure of Cedarcrest marks the first time a nursing home has closed in Missouri due to the vaccination mandate. However, she said the facility may not be closed for long.
With just over 68 percent of all nursing home workers vaccinated against COVID-19, Missouri ranks last in the nation, according to data provided by the federal government. In November, the state health department created an emergency rule that allows skilled nursing and intermediate care facilities to close for up to two years, if they are short-staffed because of the vaccine requirement. The rule allows facilities to reopen without having to restart the licensure process.
“The intent of this rule is to allow these homes to more quickly re-open as they are able to recruit and retain staff in sufficient numbers and qualifications to appropriately care for residents,” Cox told The Missourian.
Before it could close, Cedarcrest officials were required to turn in a detailed plan to the state health department. The plan had to include provisions for the transfer and adequate relocation of residents, including assurances that “residents would be transferred to the most appropriate facility or other setting in terms of quality, services and location, taking into consideration the needs, choice and best interests of each resident,” Cox said. The state requires the closure plan to be submitted 60 days prior to its proposed effectiveness date.
The facility’s staff also was required to notify residents and residents’ representatives at least 30 days prior to the closure, according to Cox. She said Cedarcrest completed the notification process last week.
This week, a staff member at Grandview Healthcare Center said 41 residents from Cedarcrest have been moved to Grandview, a 102-bed facility located on Grand Avenue near Lions Lake and the Town & Country Fairgrounds.
Both facilities are owned by Health Systems Inc. Company officials declined to comment for this story.
The federal government lists 52 percent of the staff at Grandview Healthcare vaccinated. Ninety-five percent of the residents at both facilities were vaccinated.
As of Friday, 51.3 percent of all Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state health department. An additional 3.8 percent of residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, 55.4 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated with an additional 7.3 percent of Missourians receiving the first dose of a vaccine.
Among the individuals moved to Grandview is Donna Gann, who had lived at Cedarcrest for more than 15 months. Her daughter, Tamie Hinson, of Washington, said the move was emotionally taxing, but her mother is now settled in her room, which overlooks bird feeders and has a view of the woods behind the building.
“It’s been scary, but Grandview is a beautiful facility, absolutely beautiful,” Hinson said. “I can’t say enough about the staff at Cedarcrest. They were all pitching in to help, working two- or three-shifts to help meet the needs of the residents. It only makes sense that they would consolidate their staffing in one building right now.”
Hinson said she doesn’t regret moving her mother into Cedarcrest, located at 324 W. Fifth St. The facility opened in 1963 as a joint venture between Ed Maschmann, Louis B. Eckelkamp and Cal Bogart and its opening drew high praise from community leaders who lauded it as “one of the most valuable assets in this community.”
Initially a 30-room facility that could house 59 guests, Cedarcrest was licensed to house up to 177 people.
Hinson, and a staff member at Grandview, said Cedarcrest will reopen but only after the building goes through an extensive remodeling, which likely won’t be completed until the end of 2023.
City officials said Friday that they have not received any building permit requests for Cedarcrest.
Hinson said now that her mother is settled in Grandview she is unsure if she will move her mother back once Cedarcrest reopens.
“It will be my mother’s decision, but I think we will wait it out and see,” Hinson said. “A lot of the staff that she loved and who have become like family also moved to Grandview, so it may all work out for the best.”