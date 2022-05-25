Decision brings thousands of dollars in reimbursement to school districts
For the first time in more than 30 years, the state of Missouri will pay its full share of public school transportation costs, an expenditure included in the $49 billion state budget approved earlier this month.
“I’m obviously glad that the legislature has added this additional funding — certainly needed with fuel prices — and I just hope moving forward they can find a way to continue to fund it,” said Washington Assistant Superintendent John McColloch.
Originally the Legislature only budgeted about 35 percent of the $238 million spent, but with directed extra spending from the state’s unspent surplus revenue.
“This is an exciting day for K-12 education across our state and we thank the General Assembly for further supporting public education in our state,” said state Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Additional transportation dollars from the state allows school leaders to shift local funds to other high-priority areas to further support students, teachers, and staff.”
The original 35 percent plan was typical for the state, which has consistently provided school districts less than what it is statutorily required for their transportation budgets. Since 1991, the state has been required to pay 75 percent, but it has never met that requirement, leaving districts to foot the rest of the bills.
“We run 21, 20 bus routes depending on where ridership is for a given year,” said St. Clair R-XIII Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse. “It can go up and down a little bit but it’s a significant piece and it should be noted that this is not like special trips, this is routes getting kids to school and back.”
McColloch said not having a fully funded state transportation budget has meant the Washington School District has had to cut spending in other areas to cover transporting kids to school. The district will receive an estimated $1,071,913 in additional transportation funding next school year, according to McColloch. He said that in fiscal year 2022, the state paid about 17 percent of the transportation budget for Washington, or about $748,959.
Washington and Union R-XI contract with First Student in Washington for transportation. Both districts will pay for diesel in 2022, and McColloch said monies saved with the additional funding would “help offset increased fuel prices” for Washington.
“Hopefully fuel prices will get back under control at some point but right, now it’s not something that you want to put into an ongoing, reoccurring cost,” McColloch said of the additional funds. “Again, who can predict the future? But they did say to not expect this beyond the year.”
New Haven Superintendent Josh Hoener said because New Haven is a much smaller district geographically than others surrounding it like Hermann, Owensville and Washington, its transportation budget isn’t as big and won’t be as affected by the revenue increase. He said New Haven would likely save $20,000 to $30,000 with the new funding, adding that “it’s always great to get increased funding” and that the saved transportation money could be used for teachers’ salaries. The state raised the minimum salary from $25,000 to $38,000 and is requiring districts to foot 30 percent of the increase.
St. Clair received about $198,000 in transportation aid from the state in 2022, about 41 percent of the $481,000 it should have been appropriated.
Kruse said the district’s school board could make a decision for what to do with the new surplus at its board meeting Tuesday, but it will be a “balancing act” for districts to also raise teaching salaries.