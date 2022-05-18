A big question about the future of Highway 47 in Franklin County is expected to be answered at a Wednesday meeting of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
State officials are expected to announce whether improvements to the highway, including possible expansion to four lanes between Washington, through Union, to St. Clair, will be on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 2023-27 Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
Parts of the highway have been on previous STIPs, including $4.2 million for rebuilding the Highway 47 bridge deck over Interstate 44 in St. Clair, which is now under construction. But that is improving an area where Highway 47 is already four lanes.
In addition, money has been awarded for the Union Expressway bypass, which is expected to start construction next year.
But hopes are high with new revenue from state gasoline tax increases and the federal infrastructure bill. Franklin County Presiding Commissioner introduced the “4 Lanes for Franklin” program, which seeks to find funding for widening both Highway 47 and Highway 50.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at the Department of Transportation Building in Jefferson City. It can be viewed online at modot.com/mhtc/live.
The STIP is the only public item on the agenda.
Eric Curtit, MoDOT’s transportation planning director, is scheduled to give a presentation about the Draft STIP from 3:35-3:50 p.m. That will be followed by “commission concerns.”
The STIP released Wednesday is not expected to be the final product. It will be followed by a public comment period.