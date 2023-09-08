Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington, says claims made in a lawsuit against him and the restaurant he owns are without merit.
A former employee of Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield is the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court alleging he wasn’t paid for overtime hours.
“Through a media report, I was made aware of false accusations by a former employee,” Brown said. “These claims are baseless and we look forward to the truth coming to light in court.”
The suit alleges that Willie Williams was employed at Satchmo’s at a pay rate of $16 per hour and $24 per hour for overtime, and was required to work about 10 hours of overtime a week. According to Williams, he was only paid for 40 hours per week.
The suit further alleges that on Aug. 18 when Williams noticed he was not being paid for his overtime hours and asked to be paid for the additional hours, he was fired. Williams had been hired in June at Stachmo’s, where he “would wash dishes, take out the trash, and do other menial tasks,” according to the suit.
Williams is requesting a judgment against Brown for unpaid overtime wages “and for all other and further relief” the court deems proper.
