Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington, says claims made in a lawsuit against him and the restaurant he owns are without merit.

A former employee of Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield is the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court alleging he wasn’t paid for overtime hours.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.