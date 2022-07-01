There’s no drought in Franklin County — yet.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Franklin County, and adjoining counties of Missouri’s Rhineland region are in the “abnormally dry” category. The Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The U.S. Drought Monitor runs from “abnormally dry” (D0) to “exceptional drought (D4).
Currently no part of Missouri is any drier than “moderate drought” (D1) and that runs through portions of the southeast part of the state, including areas of the Bootheel. The northern and west central portions of the state have no drought designations.
Even with the “abnormally dry” tag, it’s been a wet start to 2022. Through Thursday, June 30, a total of 27.78 inches of precipitation has been measured by the Missourian’s rain gauge. That is far beyond last year’s pace, when 37.26 inches of precipitation was measured for the full year.
In 2021, the six-month total was 19.49 inches.
The current annual precipitation average for Washington is 43.91 inches.
So far for 2022, monthly precipitation totals have been, in inches: January — 2.25 (monthly average 2.46); February — 3.07 (2.45); March — 5.75 (3.62); April — 5.18 (4.28); May — 8.77 (5.08); and June — 2.76 (4.32).
Precipitation records have been kept for Washington since 1951.
Elsewhere in the Midwest, two counties in western Iowa rank in Extreme Drought (D3), while an additional 10 counties rank in Severe Drought (D2). Counties in northeastern and southwestern Nebraska, western Kansas, and portions of Colorado and Wyoming have also reported extreme drought conditions. For example, North Platte, Nebraska, is on pace to have the driest June on record with 43-tenths of an inch of rain so far this month.
Breakout Box:
Marks at the midpoint of the year, and yearly totals for recent years are:
• 2021 — 19.49 (27.26).
• 2020 — 25.51 (50.5).
• 2019 — 31.92 (62.95).
• 2018 — 23.92 (45.56).
• 2017 — 28.87 (47.26).
• 2016 — 21.15 (48.49).
• 2015 — 30.16 (68.32).
• 2014 — 19.88 (49.34).
• 2013 — 38.55 (49.17).
• 2012 — 20.21 (33.27).