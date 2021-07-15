Autopsies will be performed following the deaths of two inmates at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center, according to press releases from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Maurice Holt, 37, who was serving a 15-year sentence, died at 1:07 a.m. on Monday, July 6. Holt was serving a sentence for second-degree burglary, first-degree assault and stealing charges from the city of St. Louis.
He had been an inmate with the state prison system since March 2006.
Albert Okal, 46, who was serving a four-year sentence, died at 12:53 p.m. on Friday, July 9, while at Mercy St. Clair Hospital in Fenton. Okal was serving a sentence for driving while intoxicated. He had been an inmate with the state prison system since April 2017.