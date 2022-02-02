There are only two states in the U.S. that don’t ban texting while driving for all drivers: Montana and Missouri.
However, one Franklin County legislator is trying, once again, to take Missouri off that list.
Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, has introduced House Bill 2229, a bill that seeks to ban texting, emailing and web-surfing while driving for all drivers. Currently, texting while driving is only illegal for drivers under the age of 21 or commercial drivers.
“It’s really a safety issue,” Tate said. “It happens all the time, and it’s dangerous for bicyclists. It’s dangerous for motorcyclists, and it’s dangerous for anybody who sits in a vehicle in general.”
The bill still allows drivers to use hands-free Bluetooth devices.
Tate said his own experiences with distracted drivers inspired this bill.
“I was actually on my way to Jeff City on Highway 50. You know, it’s just a two-lane road with a very curvy part,” he said. “There was a car that came around the corner that was like half or three quarters of the way in my lane. And it was a lady holding a phone up in her windshield. I guess she was thinking she could text and drive if she held it up in her windshield. And, I mean, if I wasn’t paying attention for whatever reason, who knows what could’ve happened, but it was very, very close call.”
Tate said the most common criticism he sees is people saying a ban on texting and driving would take away people’s rights. Tate disagrees.
“I don’t see how your rights to text and drive supersede my right to make it home safe for my family,” he said. “The reality is driving is not a right. It’s a privilege.”
Still Tate isn’t sure this ban has the political will to make it out of committee, pass a vote on the floor and get signed by the governor this year. He’s been trying to make that happen for about five years and several other legislators have done the same, with some filing similar legislative this session.
“Sometimes a bill goes to a committee and the committee chair doesn’t like the bill, for whatever reason, and so they won’t pass it out of committee,” Tate explained. “Sometimes leadership doesn’t like the bill, so they won’t let it pass out of committee, or they wait a long time to refer the bill to the point that it doesn’t have enough time to get through the process.”
But, he said he still sees potential for progress this year.
“Every year we get a little more awareness about the bill,” he said. “And the hope is at least to have a conversation on the floor about it because it is an issue.”
Inattention is the No. 1 cause of traffic crashes in Missouri, according to state figures.
In 2020, the most recent data available, distracted driving caused 15,490 crashes, killing 91 people and injuring another 6,177, according to data released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Of those, 2,209 crashes and 10 fatalities involved a handheld communication device, texting, emailing, web browsing, using a computer or electronic games. However, this data relies on witness and driver testimony, meaning they can only report it when a driver admits to texting while driving or when a witness reports it.
While the highway patrol does not comment on specific pending legislation, Cpt. John Hotz, public information officer for the law enforcement agency, said they always encourage people to put down the phone before getting behind the wheel.
“Anything that takes away from your primary job of driving the car is a bad thing,” Hotz said. “No doubt that if people are paying close attention to the full-time job of driving, we’re going to see less crashes.”
Local officials made similar statements.
“Anything that you’re doing while driving is a distraction and could have dire consequences,” said Washington Police Department Public Information officer Det. Steve Sitzes, who also declined to comment on the specific legislation.