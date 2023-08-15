The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) issued a product recall Monday for more than 60,000 items sold by Franklin County marijuana-infused products manufacturer Delta Extraction, LLC.
While no adverse reactions to Robertsville-based Delta Extraction’s products have been reported to DCR, the products were not compliantly tracked in the state’s track and trace system, according to the agency, which is a division of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The lack of compliant tracking means the DCR cannot verify that the products were made with Missouri-grown marijuana or that they have been properly tested.
A man listed as the contact person for Delta Extraction on a DHSS list of licensed infused product manufacturing facilities said he is no longer with the company, and would forward a request for comment to someone who still works there.
The company’s chief operating officer has reportedly said the recall damaged Delta Extraction’s reputation, and resulted in the seizure of over $10 million worth of product.
The list of recalled products can be found at Cannabis.Mo.Gov. Medical patients and recreational consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products should stop using them, according to the DCR. Unused products should be discarded or returned to the dispensary where they were purchased. Returned products will not count toward a patient’s purchase limit. For more information on returns, contact the dispensary where the product was purchased.
