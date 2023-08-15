Marijuana Plants
Buy Now

Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2022.

 (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images via The Missouri Independent)

The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) issued a product recall Monday for more than 60,000 items sold by Franklin County marijuana-infused products manufacturer Delta Extraction, LLC.

While no adverse reactions to Robertsville-based Delta Extraction’s products have been reported to DCR, the products were not compliantly tracked in the state’s track and trace system, according to the agency, which is a division of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The lack of compliant tracking means the DCR cannot verify that the products were made with Missouri-grown marijuana or that they have been properly tested.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.