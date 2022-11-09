This Veterans Day, representatives from the Missouri State Parks would like to recognize and thank all veterans and active-duty military members for their service by offering them a voucher for a free night of camping.
The voucher is good for all veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. They must be staying that night, and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status at check-in to receive a free camping coupon. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.
Veterans and active military members are also invited for free tours of the Missouri state historic sites on Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13, with valid identification. Some Missouri state parks and historic sites change their hours of operation during the fall for the off-season.
In addition, Missouri State Parks will be offering a $2-per-night camping discount all year round at state park campgrounds. Nightly camping rates will vary from campground to campground, based on different criteria. Campsites with an electric amenity are priced differently for those with 30-amp service than for those with 50-amp service. The military discount will be given to retired, veteran and active-duty military personnel, as well as their family members – all of whom must show the proper valid military identification at time of check-in. Forms of identification include: CAC card, DD Form 1173 and Form 214.
Missouri State Parks also has a veterans recruitment program to help honor their dedication to service, the parks’ program makes it a top priority to hire veterans and to support their work. They are seeking employees who have demonstrated their commitment to protecting public resources. In accordance with state law, if you are a veteran, a family member of a veteran or a surviving spouse of a veteran, you receive preference in the employment selection process when you are similarly qualified to other applicants for the same position. Veterans are encouraged to include their military experience on every application submitted for employment at Missouri State Parks.