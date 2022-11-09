Robertsville State Park
Photo Courtesy of Missouri State Parks.

This Veterans Day, representatives from the Missouri State Parks would like to recognize and thank all veterans and active-duty military members for their service by offering them a voucher for a free night of camping.

The voucher is good for all veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. They must be staying that night, and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status at check-in to receive a free camping coupon. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.