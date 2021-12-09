A new scam is targeting seniors and asking them to share photos of their driver’s license or other state-issued IDs, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
State officials reported that the scammers use a text message asking individuals to “validate” their “one-time COVID-19 vaccine verification” form by visiting a website that then asks the user to enter their Social Security number, name and date of birth, while also asking them for a copy of their driver’s license.
The scammers, officials warn, have used logos from the state government in hopes of making the fraudulent website appear more legitimate.
“(The Department of Health and Senior Services) will never ask for a citizen’s Social Security number over email or text message and only provides vaccination verification and records upon request,” the department said in the press release. “DHSS encourages citizens to protect their personal information online no matter the source.”
If individuals submitted their information through this website, officials recommend they call their local bank branch, contact the Social Security Administration about an exposed Social Security number and sign up for credit reporting and monitoring services.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said that although there have not been any reports of this scam happening locally, it is a good reminder for area residents to “think things through.”
“Don’t open attachments if you don’t know the sender because that’s how they seize your computer,” Pelton said. “If it is important, government agencies are going to send you a certified letter, not an email and definitely not a text message. They are also not going to ask you for protected information like that over text.”