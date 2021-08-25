Substitute teachers are an essential part of every school district, but when teachers started having to quarantine for extended periods during the pandemic, they became even more important — and hard to come by.
That’s why the Missouri Board of Education voted last August to reduce the requirement for substitute teacher certification from at least 60 hours of college credit to a 20-hour online training course. That change was supposed to be temporary, but the board made the change permanent last Tuesday.
For most local school districts, the news is positive. Last year, the New Haven School District did not need to utilize substitute teachers accredited online, but other districts like Union R-XI, Meramec Valley R-III and St. Clair R-XIII did.
“Last year was very difficult in terms of substitute teachers,” Dr. Kyle Kruse, superintendent at the St. Clair R-XIII School District, said. “We actually were the highest-paying district in the area, and there were still a number of days when we couldn’t get enough substitute teachers. So having more people certified and available can only help.”
Kruse said usually St. Clair has about 80 substitutes on call but last year had to bump the list to 100 to keep up with staff quarantines, with fewer than 10 getting their accreditation online. At one point in November, the district needed 45 substitutes in one day.
Union School District’s Director of Human Resources Justin Tarte agreed, saying the faster his district can get qualified substitute teachers to fill roles, the better. More than half of his new substitute hires since the change last year have been accredited online.
Tarte said people shouldn’t be fooled by the 40 fewer hours required. He contended that the substitutes who trained online might have an advantage over those who meet the college credit requirement.
“Those 60 hours in college could be in any degree field,” he said. “(They) could be really in anything that has nothing to do with education. ... Why is that person maybe more qualified to be a substitute teacher than maybe the person that spent 20 hours actually going through training that is specific to working in a classroom?”
Meramec Valley R-III district Dr. Ketina Armstrong said it took a pandemic to spur the policy revision.
Tarte said the 20-hour online course is attractive to people who want to work as substitutes but didn’t have the time or money for 60 hours of college classes. It is also an option for first- or second-year college students.
“To have somebody who you know can be reliable, you can count on, is going to care for kids and treat kids as if they’re their own kids, I think that’s where this 20-hour program really helps to be able to fill in those gaps,” he said.