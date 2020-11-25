The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 137,729 in October 2020, down by 6,083 from September’s 143,812.
Employment, seasonally adjusted, increased by 6,400 jobs over the month, but over-the-year job losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic remained stubbornly high, creating mixed results, according to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points from September 2020 to October 2020, but the civilian labor force decreased more than 16,000, according to the report.
Missouri’s smoothed, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went down by 0.2 percentage points in October 2020, decreasing to 4.6 percent from a revised September 2020 rate of 4.8 percent, according to the report. Due to lingering layoffs from COVID-19 shutdowns, however, the October 2020 rate was still 1.2 percentage points higher than the October 2019 rate.
Missouri’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment was 2,783,200 in October 2020, according to the report. Private-sector employment gains over the month were concentrated in private-sector service-providing industries, with the largest increases in trade, transportation & utilities (+3,200 jobs), “other services” (+3,200 jobs), professional & business services (+2,800 jobs), educational & health services (+1,600 jobs) and financial activities (+1,400 jobs). Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now been either below or equal to the national rate for 68 consecutive months, the report found.
The national unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in October 2020.