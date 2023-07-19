Washington Public Library
Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, will speak Thursday at the Washington Public Library.

Kremer will discuss his 2021 book “This Place of Promise: A Historian’s Perspective on 200 Years of Missouri History,” published by the University of Missouri. The event is part of the Friends of the Washington Public Library Author Series. The public is invited to this free event, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the library, located at 410 Lafayette St., Washington.

