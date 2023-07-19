Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, will speak Thursday at the Washington Public Library.
Kremer will discuss his 2021 book “This Place of Promise: A Historian’s Perspective on 200 Years of Missouri History,” published by the University of Missouri. The event is part of the Friends of the Washington Public Library Author Series. The public is invited to this free event, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the library, located at 410 Lafayette St., Washington.
“Gary Kremer’s engaging and occasionally personalized account of Missouri’s 200-year post-statehood history manifests his wide-ranging knowledge of the state’s past, the lived experiences of his multi-generational Missouri family, and his skills as a storyteller,” William E. Foley, professor of history emeritus at the University of Central Missouri, wrote of Kremer’s book. “General readers and scholars alike will find much to like in this artfully crafted book marking the bicentennial of Missouri statehood.”
Other writers recently featured as part of the Friends of the Washington Public Library Author Series have included Patrick Murphy, author of “Places to Pray: Holy Sites in Catholic Missouri,” John Guenther, author of “The Gateway Arch,” and David Von Drehle, author of “The Book of Charlie.”
Visit the library’s website at www.washmolib.org, search for Washington Public Library on Facebook or call 636-390-1070 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.