Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, discussed his new book “This Place of Promise: A Historian’s Perspective on 200 Years of Missouri History,” at the Washington Library Thursday evening.
“It’s a book I wrote to try to address the issue of what it has meant to be a Missourian over the last 200 years of statehood,” he said. “I wanted to try and understand not just some of the major political events, but the things that made us who we were and who we are.”
Over 30 people listened to Kremer highlight portions of Missouri’s history, with some of his personal history as well.
“I should tell you I grew up hating history,” Kremer said. “In school, I hated history, it was always taught to me as names and dates and places.”
Kremer said he initially went to college to be a sociologist, but became interested in learning history when his friend went missing during the Vietnam War, never to be found. He said he wanted to learn more about why the war was even happening.
Throughout the hour-long presentation, Kremer engaged the audience in stories behind events in the state’s past. He said that through his research one of the most constant themes is Missouri’s hostility towards the federal government.
“It’s deeply embedded in us,” he said.
Kremer gave the example of when, in 1918, Congress passed the Migratory Bird Act which protected the wood duck, and the Missouri Attorney General went duck hunting, calling the Federal Game Warden before going. The confrontation between the Attorney General and Federal Game Warden ended up going all the way to the Supreme Court.
Kremer discussed other themes throughout Missouri’s history, including racial issues and opposition to taxes.
In spite of what might seem like critical comments, Kremer said, he has hope for Missouri. He ended the presentation by quoting a famous artist and fellow Show-Me State native, Thomas Hart Benton. “I like the men and women who make the real Missouri,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.