People are once again looking to the sky in awe of the majestic sights of space at a New Haven observatory. Earlier this summer, the Eastern Missouri Dark Sky Observers, an astronomy club, began operations again after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rick Schwentker, club president, said many of the club’s members are now vaccinated against COVID-19, and meetings take place outside near their telescope.
The group has a 30-inch-diameter telescope by Cedar Creek Hotel and Event Center in New Haven and meets three times a month, weather permitting, twice at the observatory in New Haven and once at East Central Community College, where they have access to the college’s observatory. The stargazing sessions are open to the public, but those who want to become members of the group can do so for $24 a year.
According to the group’s website, the Eastern Missouri Dark Sky Observers dates back to 1991 when a Washington High School teacher and an amateur astronomer decided to start a group based on a dormant group the astronomer had once been a part of.
Schwentker said the group fundraises for a lot of equipment and is hoping to upgrade its telescope to a computer-guided system, so they don’t have to manually move it around. The group is also working with East Central College to accept donations to replace the school’s 20-year-old observatory.
The next fundraiser is a stepping stone-dedication project, in which the group is installing stepping stones at the New Haven observatory that people can sponsor for $250 and have stones dedicated to them or a loved one.
For more information, contact Schwentker at 636-667-2337 or rschwent@centurytel.net.