Despite dry weather conditions and the exploding costs of fireworks, Washington’s Star Spangled Fourth celebration is on target for next Tuesday.
Since 1925, the Washington American Legion Post 218 has hosted an annual Independence Day celebration for the community.
However, with rising costs and the Legion’s set firework display contract ending after this year, the event might be a challenge to fund in the coming years, event organizer Mark Kimball said.
“If we keep going in the hole each year, we will run out of money, and this event will cease. We can’t do it,” he said.
In years past, the Legion lost money on the event despite generous community support, Kimball explained. Despite adding sponsorships and seeking other business participation, Kimball said the escalating cost of fireworks, food and other products will continue to be an issue.
“Fireworks have gone up steadily over the last three years,” Kimball said, “and this year if we bought the same display without our vendor having it in hand, instead of costing $15,000 it would cost $30,000 for the same show. So it literally doubled and could possibly be more for next year. We don’t know yet.”
When Kimball took over as organizer for the Independence Day event, he signed a three-year contract with Fazz Holding LLC, agreeing to pay the company a set $15,000 a year for the Legion’s fireworks display. Kimball said the company had the foresight to order enough fireworks for all three years all at once. If the company had waited and ordered supplies each year, he said, the company would have lost money.
As 2023 is the final year of the contract with Fazz Holding LLC, the Legion will need to seek new proposals for the fireworks display for the next three-year term.
Kimball said he is hoping that the Legion makes enough money to cover this event as well as accumulate reserves for next year’s event. Several new sponsors have stepped forward this year to help fund the event, including the VFW Post 2661.
“We both serve similar groups of people and want the best and want them represented, and since this is the celebration of our country’s birth, we thought it would be a natural partnership,” Kimball said. “So this is something we’re looking to do possibly in the future.”
Other sponsors include Plumbers & Pipefitters, Bank of Franklin County, Level 9 Heating and Cooling, Schicker Automotive Group, River City Signs and more.
Kimball emphatically said the Star Spangled Fourth would not be possible without the yearly help of the City of Washington as they allow them to use the venue for the event, and assist the Legion with other services.
“They have been tremendous advocates for us, and they have been tremendous partners,” Kimball said. “They have been great partners to have and it’s been great to rely on them for their professional ability.”
Due to a lingering drought in the area, the Washington Fire Department is recommending community members attend public fireworks displays rather than setting fireworks off privately, as dry conditions increase the likelihood of fires. City ordinance prohibits shooting fireworks in the city limits of Washington.
The Star Spangled Fourth will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. July 4 at the Washington fairgrounds. A live band, Special Edition, will take the stage at 6 p.m. and play until the Legion presents the flag at 9:25 p.m. The fireworks display will begin shortly after.
Kimball said the “kid zone” will be featured again this year, with a water play area, face painting and small games. Aces & Eagles will have a small disc golf area, where individuals will teach children how to play.
A cornhole tournament will begin at 6:30 p.m. The registration fee for the tournament is $20 for two people, and the winner will receive 50 percent of the overall pot, with the rest going to fund this year and next year’s Star Spangled Fourth.
An abundance of food, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken fingers, fries and chicken sandwiches, provided by Wimpy’s, the Legion and Relay for Life, will be available for purchase. For dessert items, the Legion Auxiliary will be selling funnel cakes, cookie ice cream sandwiches, waffle ice cream sandwiches and sno cones.
Throughout the evening, Legion baseball players will collect donations for the event as well.
There will be no vendor selling alcohol during the event, however attendees are welcome to bring coolers.
“We wanted to make this a destination event, not just a ‘come for the fireworks and go home and that’s it,’ ” Kimball said. “We want people to be there and have a good time while they are there.”
