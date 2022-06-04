Community members gathered at the Angel of Hope children’s memorial in Washington for a vigil Tuesday afternoon to remember the 19 children and two teachers killed last week at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The vigil, organized by St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, was led by Rev. Eric Moeller and included prayers, brief remarks and acoustic music performed by Moeller.
“Here we are once more. More weeping. More grief. More tears,” Moeller said. “The parents who have lost precious lives and their children needlessly — we are here today to remember them and stand alongside them in their grief and add our weeping and lamentation to theirs.
“The question is always when will we hear them? When will the people with the power to do something about this hear that weeping and grieving?” he said.
Moeller read the names of the 19 children killed.
“We pray for these families as they face an unknown future, a future they expected to be filled with graduations and weddings and baseball games and life,” he said. “May you offer them some measure of comfort, so that they know that they are not alone.”
Moeller’s message went beyond offering words of comfort.
“I wrestled with what to say today, and how blunt to be, but I’m going to be blunt,” Moeller said. “We can no longer pretend that there’s nothing we can do about it. We can no longer pretend, as people of faith, that this is what God desires.”
During the vigil, the preacher read a passage of the biblical book of Isaiah that he thought provided insight.
Moeller called on the members of the audience to work together to “seek peace and seek a time when our children are saved, a time where, as Isaiah says, the weapons of death are transformed into the tools for life.”
Several audience members also spoke about taking action.
Kim Colter spoke about an interview he heard on NPR with Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, who provided some insight he found useful into how systemic change has typically happened in this country.
“Women got the right to vote because of a groundswell from the people of this nation,” Colter said. “Slavery didn’t end because of the action of those who served in the legislature, it ended because of a groundswell from the people of this nation.”
Another audience member, Janet Alspach, said the frequency of mass shootings — commonly defined as a shooting of four or more people in a single event — in America is stunning.
“It just makes me so angry,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “You hear about Sandy Hook and Parkland and Buffalo, but I read this morning that there have been eight other mass shootings since last Tuesday. You don’t hear about them because they’re 4, 5, 6 or 8 people. You really only hear about the big ones, but it goes on almost every single day in this nation.”
As of Friday, that number had risen to 20 mass shootings since Uvalde per data from the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks incidents of gun violence in the U.S. by compiling reports from 7,500 law enforcement agencies, press organizations, government and other sources.