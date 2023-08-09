Two semi-trucks and a Ford pickup truck were involved in a crash on Sunday, injuring one of the drivers.
At approximately 1:50 p.m. a 2024 International Conventional semi-truck, 2002 Ford F250 and 2020 Freightliner Conventional semi-truck were driving eastbound on Interstate 44 in the area of Allen Drive, southeast of Union.
As the International truck began to stop, the Ford collided with the rear end of the semi, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol report stated the Ford was following the semi too closely.
After the collision, the Freightliner, which was traveling behind the Ford, swerved to the right to avoid hitting the Ford. The Freightliner went off the highway and overturned down the embankment, according to the report.
The driver of the International semi-truck, Ebenezer Baiden, 49, of Bronx, New York, and the driver of the Freightliner, Yaroslav Balytski, 27, of Hallandale Beach, Florida, were not injured. The Ford driver, Steven Feldwerth, 45, of St. Peters, was taken by Union Ambulance District personnel to Mercy Hospital St. Louis to be treated for moderate injuries. The report stated all drivers were wearing seatbelts.
