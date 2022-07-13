A St. Peters man who was arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl in Franklin County was sentenced in federal court last month.
On June 28, Judge Matthew T. Schelp sentenced Donovan P. Walker, 27, to six years in prison. Walker, who once released must complete 10 years of supervised probation, must also complete sex offender, drug and mental health treatments as part of his sentencing.
According to federal prosecutors, Walker met the teen on social media apps in 2020. The girl, who is not identified in court records, originally told Walker she was 18, and then said she was 15, before ultimately admitting her true age. Walker was 25 years old at the time.
As the two corresponded on the social media app, Tinder, and on Snapchat. The two exchanged nude photos and met on four separate occasions.
Investigators said during those encounters, Walker gave the girl marijuana and then “engaged in sex acts with her” after the girl would sneak out her grandmother’s house. At times, Walker would rape the girl in his vehicle and on at least one occasion would take her to a hotel, according to federal court documents.
In May 2020, Walker filmed himself raping the teen while in his car.
According to investigators, during the video Walker can be heard asking the teen for her age and she clearly states that she is 14 years old. He then discusses her age multiple times.
Shortly after this, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies interrupted the pair, arrested Walker.
According to The Missourian’s archives, the sheriff’s department had received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Cottage Court and Bridgewater Chase Lane in Villa Ridge. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a “partially nude” male driver and a “partially nude” female passenger in the backseat.
Initially charged with second-degree statutory rape, Walker’s case was later referred to federal prosecutors, according to The Missourian’s archives.
The family of Walker, who was a linebacker at Emporia State University in Kansas, urged Judge Schelp for leniency prior to the sentencing. In letters to the court, they said Walker was a caregiver for his ailing father and that he was "not a predator nor risk to society" and that his "judgment was also clouded by the social isolation caused by the pandemic and primal urges."
In January, Walker pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography. He later accepted a plea deal on the charges related to his April 2020 arrest.
Franklin County investigators had initially thought there might be other victims and urged them to come forward, even if they had only communicated with Walker over social media. No one else came forward, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
***This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available. A more complete story will appear in the weekend edition of The Missourian.***