St. Peter’s United Church of Christ is hosting their annual Festival of Trees starting Saturday, Dec. 3. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mid-America Coaches, 4530 State Hwy. 47.
The event will occur every Saturday and Sunday before Christmas – Dec. 4, Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.
“People will drive out to Mid-America Coaches, and we will show you through, around and out,” said volunteer Susan Harms. “And if you want to go again you can go again.”
St. Peter’s will be accepting canned goods and monetary donations for the food pantries in Washington. The event will be drive-thru style for easy drop off and to enjoy the array of decorated Christmas trees along with greetings from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Before switching to a drive-thru style, people were able to place their canned goods under the Christmas tree they wanted to win. Harms is unsure how individuals will vote this year, but they are looking to make it a possibility.
“We have a little vignette of snowman land, the Polar Express train, a vignette of Whoville, a place for Santa, a gingerbread house area and naivety scene,” Harms said.
Surrounding the vignettes are the Christmas trees decorated by different clubs, organizations and businesses such as the Rotary Club, the Chamber, the Historical Society and all the schools within the district.
Iron Spike Model Train Museum will be sending an individual over to dress up as the conductor of the Polar Express, where they will hand out gold tickets to the kids. The gold tickets will allow them to receive a free hot chocolate from Exit 11, 1351 Jefferson St., and Scudder & Co. Coffee, 1901 E. Fifth St. The Citizen Bank and Bank of Franklin County will be donating money to pay for the hot chocolates.
Back in 2020, St. Peter’s collected $6,000 to give to Washington’s food pantries, and they’re hoping to reach that number again this year. “It was a total shock to us because usually at the church we’d collect $100 to $300,” Harms said. “That’s one of the reasons we decided to keep it as a drive-thru because we were more successful on reaching our goal.”
The church didn’t host the festival last year due to Mid-America being rented out and the church’s COVID precautions still in place.