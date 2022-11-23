Megan Haskemp, Shawna McGee and Regina Close decorate (copy)
In this Missourian file photo from 2020, Megan Haskemp, on left, Shawna McGee and Regina Close decorate Washington Green Spa's tree ahead of the Festival of Trees. This year's Festival of Trees, which is being sponsored by St. Peter's United Church of Christ, is scheduled to begin Saturday, Dec. 3. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ is hosting their annual Festival of Trees starting Saturday, Dec. 3. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mid-America Coaches, 4530 State Hwy. 47. 

The event will occur every Saturday and Sunday before Christmas – Dec. 4, Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.