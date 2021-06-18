A Union church is reaching a historic milestone.
St. Paul Lutheran Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary this Sunday, June 20. The church has seen good times and bad but still has 637 baptized members and 474 communicant members.
“We get to learn (Christ’s) words, we get to learn the gift of life and salvation, and we get to do it together in this place,” Pastor Mathew A. Hayter said of why the church has lasted so long. “We’ve seen many struggles and many joys.”
St. Paul traces its beginning to Jan. 16, 1921, when a group of men met at the home of Edwin Hoemann to organize a Lutheran congregation in Union, according to a detailed history of the church. A groundbreaking for the original church on Christina Street was held that March, and the church opened June 26, 1921, at a cost of $3,861.72, including the bell and furnishings.
The first baptism in the newly dedicated church was that of Neola Emilie Elizabeth Hoemann, the daughter of Edwin Hoemann. Neola remained a member at St. Paul until her death at 95 in 2016. Her husband, Emil Poertner, remains a member, and the church will be celebrating his 102nd birthday Sunday.
The original church was enlarged in 1952. The church purchased the property for its current location at 208 W. Springfield Ave. in 1958 for $20,000.
Ground was broken on St. Paul’s new building in November 1963, and it opened in August 1964. The total cost of the building was $181,894.07, or nearly $1.6 million in today’s dollars.
Gerry Peirick, a member at St. Paul since 1986 and church secretary from 2000 until 2011, said the church has meant a great deal to her.
“The people are so friendly, so welcoming,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about Christ and what the Bible teaches about Christ. It’s not just you go to church and you go home.”
Few challenges hit the church as hard as the COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the pandemic, the church lent hymnals to members for home use and recorded and uploaded services to social media.
After applying for paycheck protection program loans from the federal government, the church reopened for in-person service June 14, 2020, with a Wednesday morning service added for higher risk members.
COVID-19 was “brutal” to attendance, with a 40 percent drop, something many medium to large churches are seeing, Hayter said. But some new members have joined.
“It also gives us the opportunity to proclaim the mercy of Christ in the midst of trials and to be faithful in the midst of trials,” he said.
Knowing the church has been built on the shoulders of those who came before is humbling, said Hayter, who has been pastor for 11 years and was associate pastor for two years before that.
Kris Berger helped start the school’s preschool program in 1989 with five students. It has grown to 48, some of whom don’t attend the church service there. She said St. Paul is in a good position for the next 100 years.
“My first students now have children coming to preschool here,” she said. “That’s very rewarding to see that continuity being passed on.”