Today, the St. Louis Zoo announced the upcoming closure of the Emerson Children’s Zoo.
The Children’s Zoo will remain open with free admission through the end of October.
“For 51 years, the Saint Louis Zoo has offered a special area for its youngest visitors to connect with nature,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “Since 1969, the goal of the Children’s Zoo never changed — to provide dynamic experiences for all children that will inspire a love of animals and learning. The mission of connecting families and children with animals will carry forward in the planning for this new area.”
Since the Zoo reopened to the public following an 80-day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children’s Zoo has operated with many additional safety measures in place that greatly limit the guest experience.
The animal shows, indoor building, water bubblers and other interactive areas, as well as the goat yard, farm-play area and playground remain closed for precautionary measures. Keeper and docent animal handling for one-on-one guest connections have been eliminated during this time for human and animal safety.
“It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the Children’s Zoo, however, safety is our highest priority,” said Dr. Bonner. “The Children’s Zoo was designed for high-touch and interactive experiences, which is not conducive to a COVID or post-COVID environment.”
Animals residing at the Children’s Zoo are in the process of being relocated to other parts of the Zoo or moved to other facilities. The Tasmanian devils will remain at their current habitat in the Children’s Zoo area.
While the Zoo works to reimagine the 3.5-acre family and children’s area, a temporary dinosaur exhibit called Dinoroarus, will open in its place in spring 2021. The exhibit is planned to occupy the current Children’s Zoo area for the next couple of years.