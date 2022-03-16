A St. Louis man who led police on a miles-long high-speed chase on Interstate 44 last year has been sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Appearing alongside his attorney, Brandon Allen, 32, pleaded guilty last month to one count of tampering with a vehicle and one count of resisting arrest.
The charges stem from January 2021 when a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop a gray-colored Toyota Camry driving westbound on I-44 at a high-speed.
The vehicle, which deputies said was being driven at more than 100 miles per hour, did not yield and exited the highway at a St. Clair exit, but then changed direction to return to the interstate driving eastbound.
Deputies attempted to use tire spikes to bring the vehicle to a stop, but the driver — later identified as Allen — exited the interstate at Gray Summit and began driving on Highway 100.
Near the intersection of Highway 100 and Route MM, Allen reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete barrier. The crash stopped the vehicle. Allen and another man, later identified as Devin Twedt, of St. Louis, were taken into custody.
Investigators at the scene learned that the Camry was reported stolen out of St. Peters. Inside the vehicle were several stolen electronics, including a new computer that Twedt said the pair had stolen earlier that day from the Washington Walmart.
For his role in this case, Twedt, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing one count of second-degree vehicle tampering and one count of stealing. His case is ongoing.
Allen, who was sentenced to five years on the vehicle tampering charge and four years for resisting arrest, has an extensive criminal history with convictions in St. Charles and Cape Girardeau counties and Clayton municipal courts. The sentences related to the Franklin County case are to run concurrent.