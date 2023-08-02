Two weeks after its launch, Fresta Limoncello is already receiving accolades.
Last week, Fresta Limoncello received a silver medal at the New Orleans Spirits Competition, which prompted several businesses to begin carrying the liqueur, including all Pasta House locations.
The liqueur was developed by Joe Fresta Jr., whose father, Joe Fresta Sr., founded The Pasta House Co., and Derik Reiser, of Ardent Spirits, a distillery in Collinsville, Illinois.
Limoncello is a lemon liqueur mainly produced in Italy, where it is the second most popular liqueur.
“I was very adamant about the fact that I didn’t want it to be too sweet,” Fresta said. “A lot of the other limoncello brands on the market are too sweet, and they have a lot of sugar in them, and I didn’t want it to be like that.”
Fresta said his limoncello has just a touch of sweetness with a little burn over the taste palette.
“It’s also a product that’s all-natural,” Fresta said. “So it’s made with pure cane sugar, there’s no artificial flavoring and there’s no artificial coloring in it either.”
Fresta’s journey to creating his limoncello started after his two-time bout with cancer. He started a nonprofit, the Cancer Care Foundation, in 2011. The foundation has raised a total of $2 million to financially help families who are affected by cancer. Starting the foundation allowed him to see social media as a valuable tool for promoting and branding. He also created the page Fasebook Food Critic, a Facebook page dedicated to reviewing dishes from area restaurants. Fresta was then invited to host a radio show on 590 The Fan in St. Louis called “The Weekly Special,” which focused on interviewing restaurant owners and chefs.
Eight months ago, John Giarrante, at ShowMe Beverages, told Fresta he wanted to name a beverage after him. He chose to do a limoncello since most other people brand vodkas and tequilas. Fresta said he did numerous taste tests with Reiser at Ardent Spirits before landing on the final version of the liqueur.
Fresta Limoncello launched two weeks ago, and is being sold in every Pasta House Co. restaurant, and over 30 other restaurants and liquor stores in the St. Louis area.
“It’s been very well received by different restaurants,” Fresta said. “We just couldn’t be more happy about it.”
In the last few days, Fresta received word that the liqueur will also be sold in Schnucks stores.
Fresta said he has his sights set on either branding an orangecello or crema di limoncello next.
Buddy Fresta, franchise co-owner of The Pasta House Co. in Union and Festus and uncle to Joe, said Fresta Limoncello will be used in the specialty drinks in the restaurant such as the lemondrop martini and the Italian mojito.
“It’s great by itself or on the rocks. We just want everyone to come down and give it a shot, in more ways than one,” Buddy said with a laugh.
