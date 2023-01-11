Judges Gavel Graphic

A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. 

Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was sentenced Dec. 12 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the felony child endangerment count. He was also sentenced to three counts of forgery to run concurrently to the seven-year sentence. He was also given a 90-day sentence in the Franklin County Jail for resisting arrest. 