A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession.
Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was sentenced Dec. 12 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the felony child endangerment count. He was also sentenced to three counts of forgery to run concurrently to the seven-year sentence. He was also given a 90-day sentence in the Franklin County Jail for resisting arrest.
Macon Jr. was also sentenced to seven years for two counts drug possession and burglary. Helfrich ordered this sentence to run consecutive to Macon Jr.’s previous sentencing.
The charges against Macon Jr. date back to incidents that occurred in Franklin County during July 2018, April 2020, May 2020 and December 2020, according to court records.
On July 28, 2018, Macon Jr. cashed a $180 check that belonged to another individual at convenience store in St. Clair. On July 31, 2018, Macon Jr., was detained following a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, he was found to be possessing another forged check. This check was written for $2,000.
On April 18, 2020, Macon Jr. burglarized a property in the 3200 block of Goodes Mill Road in Villa Ridge. According to police records, Macon Jr. was seen on surveillance video stealing three fishing poles, a homemade emergency first aid kit, fishing lures, a filet knife and a hooded sweatshirt.
On May 25, 2020, Macon Jr. was staying overnight at a home in Villa Ridge when a child living in the home began suffering symptoms resembling a heroin overdose. The then-6-year-old child was rushed a hospital. At the hospital and later in an interview, the child stated that he had slept next to Macon Jr. the previous night, awoke feeling like he had a headache, and then consumed a blue pill that had been in Macon Jr.’s pocket but had fallen out as the man slept. Soon after taking the pill, the child had become unresponsive.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Crime Lab confirmed that a sample of the child’s blood indicated he had fentanyl in his blood for hours following his consumption of the pill.
As the child was taken to the hospital, police records indicate that Macon Jr. fled the home. He was later taken into custody and charged with the Class D felony of child endangerment.
Despite being a longtime resident of St. Louis County, these charges are not the first that Macon Jr. has faced in Franklin County.
According to court records, he previously was convicted of one count of stealing, three counts of receiving stolen property, one count of stealing a firearm and one count of second-degree burglary.