A St. Louis-based advertising agency has been selected to lead a multistate marketing campaign aimed at recruiting white-collar and blue-collar workers to Washington, according to an announcement from the Washington Young Professionals organization.
Jajo Agency was selected from a field of four companies vying for the $30,000 advertising campaign. The other companies were: Missourian Media Group, of Washington; the Timmermann Group, of St. Louis; and Spectrum Reach Advertising, which has offices spanning 94 different television markets in 27 states.
“What started out as an hourlong interview (with Jajo) turned into a great two-hour discussion that really showed they understand what we are trying to accomplish with this campaign,” said Sal Maniaci, who is Washington’s community and economic development director and a member of the young professionals organization, a suborganization of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The company has designed worker recruitment campaigns and other campaigns for manufacturing, aviation, food and beverage, retail, banking, health care, and travel and leisure businesses. Specifically, the company has worked on a rebranding for Fiber Dynamics, a Wichita, Kansas-based plastics manufacturer in the aviation industry. Jajo also has worked with Textron Aviation, helping coordinate a campaign to commemorate the launch of its new line of Cessna aircraft, known as Longitude. Another client, Andover State Bank, used Jajo’s design services to commemorate its centennial anniversary.
“Their past experience really demonstrated that they understood these industries,” Maniaci said.
With an agency now selected to lead the campaign, Maniaci said conversations are ongoing about the scope, timeline and placement of the campaign.
Maniaci said the young professionals organization also is talking with local industry leaders to see if specific companies want to sign on to the campaign, and if additional fundraising is needed.
“We’ve never done anything like this before, and I would say that $30,000 is not a small amount of money,” Maniaci said. “Our hope is that these ads will be shared across the bi-state region and that young people and people of all ages will see Washington as a place that is an attractive alternative to live.”
He said the campaign will utilize the “Plan on Staying” videos that already have been produced and are available for viewing on YouTube. “So if you love Washington,” he said, “one of the best things you can do to help the campaign and help the city grow is sharing the videos and telling people why you love Washington.”