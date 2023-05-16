St. Francis Borgia Grade School

St. Francis Borgia will be accepting donations and looking for volunteers for its annual rummage sale, which will take place at the beginning of June.

St. Francis Borgia Annual Rummage Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday June 2 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3 at the St. Francis Borgia Grade School Pavilion, 225 Cedar St.