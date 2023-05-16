St. Francis Borgia will be accepting donations and looking for volunteers for its annual rummage sale, which will take place at the beginning of June.
St. Francis Borgia Annual Rummage Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday June 2 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3 at the St. Francis Borgia Grade School Pavilion, 225 Cedar St.
Clean and gently used donations for the sale will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 and 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 1. Items that can not be accepted include exercise equipment, baby cribs, infant and toddler car seats, large appliances, recliners, sofas, waterbeds, mattresses, tires, gas cans, guns, paint/solvents/chemicals, televisions, computers, cassette tapes, VHS tapes and players, encyclopedias, college textbooks, magazines, plastic water bottles, coffee mugs, plastic cups and telephones.
Volunteers are needed to help set up the sale as well as unloading cars, sorting donations and working the sale. Set up times are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
For more information or to sign up to be a volunteer, call the parish office at 636-239-6701.