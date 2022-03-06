A woman was transported from St. Clair to a St. Louis area hospital after she reportedly shot the top of her finger off, according to a press release from the St. Clair Police Department.
On Feb. 18, St. Clair EMS and police responded to a rest area to find that a woman had shot her finger, according to the press release. The woman was transported by St. Clair EMS to St. Louis for treatment. Police found and secured a 9mm handgun that was allegedly fired.
Through evidence and eye witness reports, police learned that the woman, carrying a concealed handgun, went to the restroom at the rest area, according to the press release. As she attempted to remove the handgun and holster from her waist it reportedly discharged, striking her finger and inner thigh. Bullets fragments were located on the floor of the stall. No one else was reported injured.