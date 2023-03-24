A St. Clair board of alderman race that no one originally filed to run in became a contested competition this week following the resignation of Ward 2 Alderman James Guthrie, who was appointed to the position in February.
While no names will appear on the April 4 ballot for the St. Clair Ward 2 Alderman seat, three candidates — including Guthrie, who had not withdrawn his candidacy as of Thursday, according to the Franklin County Clerk’s office — have now filed declarations of intent to run as write-in candidates for the position.
“Something has been brought to my attention since last meeting, that I had made a vote that I should not have voted on, which in turn violated the oath I made when I took office, so I am choosing to resign as of tonight,” Guthrie said at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
City Attorney Kurt Voss explained that Guthrie had inadvertently voted on a routine matter of re-hiring two city employees for another year, one of whom happened to be Guthrie’s stepfather, even though he didn’t know that when he voted for it.
“I think we could have probably said it was a technical violation,” Voss said, adding, however, that it “speaks incredibly highly” of Guthrie and was “extremely commendable” of him to step down.
“He’s got a potential to come back into the seat, you know, with the election coming up. But so that is the reason why. Don’t think the board threw him out,” Voss said.
“In the truest technical sense it was a violation of the Missouri Constitution, so I thought that needed to be said, because it’s unfortunate, and who knows, he may be right back here again in a couple weeks.”
Meanwhile, Jamie Frossard, who was formerly Ward 2 Alderman until her resignation last summer, on Wednesday filed a write-in candidacy declaration in a bid to retake her seat.
Also on Wednesday, Chris Dulworth, who is president of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Industrial Development Authority Board, filed a declaration of intent to run as a write-in candidate.
“I decided to run because I wanted to make a difference, I want to see our city move forward,” Dulworth said, adding that she had been contemplating running and talking it over with her husband for about two months.
“I was having a difficult pregnancy and I needed to step down, but I’m all better now,” Frossard said of her decision to step down effective July 19, 2022 from the seat she had held since 2019. The Ward 2 seat remained vacant from last summer until Guthrie’s appointment Feb. 6. Guthrie filed his declaration of intent to run as a write-in candidate Jan. 5.
“I’ve been thinking about it and praying about it for some time now,” Frossard said of her decision to reclaim her old seat.
“I decided to go back and see what I could accomplish,” she said. “I just want to give the community a good option.”
Frossard said that economic growth should be a priority for St. Clair, as well as continuing to provide family-friendly activities and resources for city amenities such as parks, while also maintaining a balanced budget.
“I definitely want to ensure our financial stability is maintained,” she said.
Similar to Frossard, Dulworth said her top priority if elected would be economic development.
“St. Clair has an opportunity, and we haven’t been able for some reason to capitalize on that,” she said. Asked what specific areas of economic development the city should look at first, Dulworth said “it will take more than just housing, but housing is a good place to start.”
She added that industrial and retail development are also important, but that if the city were to first focus on getting some additional industrial and manufacturing development in St. Clair, then retail development would follow.
Dulworth said one thing that sets her apart from the competition is her service with the Chamber, P&Z Commission, and IDA Board. She said she had not previously heard that Frossard had declared her candidacy when she spoke with The Missourian on Wednesday, but she welcomed the competition.
“We’ll see what happens,” Dulworth said.
Guthrie could not be reached for comment.