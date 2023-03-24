St. Clair Welcoming Sign

A St. Clair board of alderman race that no one originally filed to run in became a contested competition this week following the resignation of Ward 2 Alderman James Guthrie, who was appointed to the position in February. 

While no names will appear on the April 4 ballot for the St. Clair Ward 2 Alderman seat, three candidates — including Guthrie, who had not withdrawn his candidacy as of Thursday, according to the Franklin County Clerk’s office — have now filed declarations of intent to run as write-in candidates for the position. 