On the ballot in St. Clair in the November election will be a question: Should St. Clair continue collecting a sales tax on out-of-state motor vehicle purchases?
The question is being placed on the ballot by the city, which is at risk of losing a source of revenue due to a series of judicial and legislative actions that have played out over the last decade.
The city has long charged a sales tax on motor vehicles purchased out of state but registered in St. Clair, a common practice in municipalities across the state. However, a 2012 Missouri Supreme Court decision, Street v. Director of Revenue, ruled the practice unlawful because the sale happened outside the taxing jurisdiction. To protect municipalities from the loss of revenue this created, the General Assembly responded by passing a series of laws, beginning with House Bill 184 in 2013, allowing municipalities to charge a tax on the registration of out-of-state vehicles if they have a local use tax. Although, municipalities must get approval from the voters to do this.
State Bill 773, which was signed into law in 2018, set a deadline of November 2022, meaning if it is not approved in the November election, the city will no longer be able to charge the sales tax on vehicles purchased out of state but registered in St. Clair.
City Administrator Don Stolberg estimated the city earns between $15,000 and $20,000 annually through the tax, representing around 1 percent of the city’s revenue. He said the city cannot determine an exact number because in-state registrations are not separated from out-of-state registrations.
“While it may seem like not very much, it makes a big difference and could be the difference between repairing one or two streets or fixing a couple of stormwater problem areas,” Stolberg said.
Stolberg has framed the issue as both a loss of revenue and a competition issue. Without this tax, out-of-state vehicle sellers, who will no longer have to pay the tax, will have an advantage over local sellers, who will still pay the tax. He also stressed this would not be a new tax, simply a renewal of a tax the city already has been collecting.
Stolberg said County Clerk Tim Baker, Franklin County’s chief election official, told him the ballot measure would cost the city an estimated $6,000.
At Tuesday’s special St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting where the ballot measure was discussed, aldermen were initially divided.
“I just feel really conflicted over this,” said Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes. “I understand that it’s leveling the playing field from out-of-state sellers to local sellers and making it fair for local car lots, but I still feel like at this point in time with our budget, it’s $6,000 on the ‘what if’ and that’s a lot of money. And the more that I talk to people I’m hearing a resounding response: ‘I don’t care if it’s something we’ve been paying or not, and I don’t care if it makes it fair or not. Right now all I’m looking out for is me and if I can even decrease the amount of taxes I’m paying, that’s what I’m going to do.’”
Mayor Cozy Bailey disagreed, saying she thinks a lot of residents will be on board.
“We can’t afford to lose any of this tax money,” Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland said. “I hate to say that because, just like everybody else, I don’t like to pay taxes. I’ll do anything that I can to avoid them to an extent ... but this is taxpayers’ money we’re talking about. It’s money that they will go to provide services for them.”
The board ultimately voted unanimously to put the measure on the ballot.
“In order to live in a free country, you have to pay for that freedom,” Viehland said. “And whether it be on smooth roads and nice parks or a zoo, it’s all our tax money and we all have to pay our share.”