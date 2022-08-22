St. Clair voters may have a decision to make about their taxes come November.
During Tuesday’s St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting, City Administrator Don Stolberg asked the board if they would put a proposition on the ballot during November’s election, specifically asking voters to allow them to continue charging a tax on vehicles.
The city has long charged a sales tax on vehicles — including cars, trailers, motor boats and outboard motors — purchased out of state but titled in St. Clair. This was common practice in municipalities across the state. However, a 2012 Missouri Supreme Court decision, Street v. Director of Revenue, ruled this was unlawful because the sale did not happen in the taxing jurisdiction. The General Assembly responded by passing a series of laws, beginning with House Bill 184 in 2013, that allow municipalities to charge a tax on the titling of the vehicle if they have a local use tax, but the municipality must get approval from the voters to do this. This is why the city is considering the ballot measure.
State Bill 773, which was signed into law in 2018, gave municipalities a deadline of November 2022 to receive that approval from voters, meaning that if they do not do it during the November election, the city will no longer be able to charge the sales tax on vehicles purchased out of state but titled in St. Clair.
“The problem with that is that it gives an unfair advantage to non-local businesses,” Stolberg said. “Because if a person purchases from out of state, they don’t have to pay tax.”
Stolberg emphasized the financial cost to the city.
“We are losing revenue if we do not do this,” Stolberg said.
Based on how many vehicles go through the titling process every day, he estimated that the city could lose between $52,000 to $260,000 annually without this tax.
“People must understand that this is not a new tax,” he said. “It is simply a continuation of the tax that we have already been collecting.”
After the meeting, Stolberg said Franklin County’s chief election official, County Clerk Tim Baker, told him the ballot measure would cost the city an estimated $6,000.
Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes questioned whether voters would go for it.
“Most of them, when they see it on the ballot, they’re not going to realize that it was something they would’ve paid anyway,” Sikes said. “I think with the way things are going and the way people’s pocketbooks feel right now, are they going to vote yes? Regardless of what it is, regardless of the verbiage that is used, when they see the word tax, how likely do we think voters are to actually approve this? I say, probably slim to none.”
She noted that the St. Clair Ambulance District’s proposition asking for a 35-cent property tax increase to help it address rising call volume failed in the recent Aug. 2 election.
“And that’s emergency care for their families,” she said. “People feel strapped right now, They don’t feel like they have any more to give. ... I understand lost revenue, and it stinks. It’s definitely not in our favor. But it’s also a lot of money to spend when I just don’t feel confident that even with good education and a good strong message we can get it to pass.”
In the end, the board decided to table the decision and discuss it further at a special meeting it’s holding at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at City Hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive. That meeting will also include discussion on the city’s annual tax levy. Prior to the meeting, at 5:25 p.m., the board will hold a public hearing for residents to provide feedback.