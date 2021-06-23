Bonnie Hargraves stood outside St. Clair City Hall Tuesday morning and pointed at a statue.
“Guess who else used to wear those boots,” Bonnie Hargraves told her granddaughter. “Papa used to wear those boots.”
Hargraves, who served in the army and is also the mother of a veteran, was pointing at a statue depicting an eagle above a pair of boots, a helmet and a rifle, which was erected to honor St. Clair’s veterans.
The city has been putting together this monument piecemeal for the past several months. City Inspector Mike Bursey has been leading the project. It began with banners hanging from two nearby light posts that featured veterans’ names and the branches of military they served in. The statue was erected in November, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The monument is a concrete statue made from a mold that weighs about 2,200 pounds, said Joe Peterson, a statue-maker at The Wishing Well, the St. Clair company that built it.
“We‘re excited to be a part of the project with the city,” Peterson said.
Bolte Construction put together the frame for the statue, Havin Material Services put a concrete floor around it, and Zach Fuchs provided the sod to surround the monument, Bursey said.
Tuesday, The Wishing Well added concrete benches, bringing the project close to completion. Bursey said all that’s left is to add a railing and an accessibility ramp. Bursey said after it’s finished, the city hopes to build another even bigger monument in the future.
But for now, veterans said they are happy with how this statues honors their service.
“It’s amazing that without words we can see that we’re supported,” Hargraves said.
Hargraves and her son are not the only veterans in the family. Her husband, her son-in-law and other members of her family served in various branches of the military as well.
She said that monuments like these are gestures that mean more than a simple “thank you for your service.”
“I think people are programmed to say (thank you) without thinking about whether they really mean it,” she said.
This monument, she believes, really shows that the community means it when they offer their thanks.
Nathan Stark, who served in the Marine Corps, was also appreciative of the gesture.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” he said, “because a lot of times veterans, especially the older ones, don’t get the credit they deserve, and this puts a spotlight on them in our town.”
The monument is particularly meaningful for Raymond Potter, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
Potter feels that Vietnam veterans weren’t treated well for a long time.
“It wasn’t a popular war, so we weren’t treated well,” he said.
Hargraves, Stark and Potter are all among the names on the banners.
Potter said that despite debate on whether the U.S. should have been involved in the Vietnam War, he is still proud of his service.
“We weren’t doing it for pats on the back,” he said.
Potter earned a Navy Commendation Medal and was involved in the evacuation of Saigon.
“It’s nice to have something like this, especially with eagles,” Potter said. “I love eagles.”