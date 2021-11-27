The 4-acre walnut grove at Lost Hill Lake in St. Clair will be aglow with Christmas lights this holiday season, according to venue owner Samantha Williford.
Since 2013, Lost Hill has operated almost entirely as a wedding and event venue, Williford said. As a strictly outdoor venue, she said Lost Hill’s busy season is May through October, when the weather is conducive to outdoor activities. With the Grove of Lights Holiday Experience, an idea she has been working on for four years, Williford is hoping to draw people out to the site in the offseason.
“We’ve seen the weddings and our land and the team and the systems evolve so much over that amount of time when we’ve got to learn so much and be more efficient,” Williford said. “Trends change, and things come in and out, so we’re always shifting to stay with that.”
Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children 3 and up and free for younger kids.
After the last wedding in October, about 100,000 lights were strung between the property’s 175 black walnut trees, Williford said, to create a photogenic winter walk-through that is wheelchair accessible and pet-friendly. Over 600 people visited during the event’s first weekend, Nov. 19-21, and Williford said she is expecting a similar turnout for upcoming weekends.
Open 5-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in November and December, the Grove of Lights experience also includes bonfires for toasting marshmallows and warming walkers’ fingers and toes. The event will also be open the weekend after Christmas, and Santa Claus will be on-site Saturday nights for a photo opportunity for $10.
Tipsy Pony Party Bar will be on-site for all 20 nights serving adult beverages, and Yonder Eats by Leah’s Eats will be there on Saturdays serving what Williford calls “warm and cozy” food.
Williford’s original goal of accepting 150 donations for a charity toy, backpack, clothing and hygiene drive to benefit Every Child’s Hope, which has an office in Union, was met in the opening weekend. She has upped the target now to 500 items.
It is hard to tell how the business’ revenue will be impacted this early, but Williford said Lost Hill is seeing “insane growth” on its social media accounts and its email list. She said the public event reached a much larger audience when otherwise only wedding attendees would be exposed to Lost Hill.
In addition to a local crowd, Williford has done some marketing to draw visitors down from St. Louis. She plans to utilize social media personalities like St. Louis Blues in-game host Carlie Lawrence to attend and promote the event, but Williford is also expecting many local visitors because of the experience’s uniqueness. Before this year, Santa’s Magical Kingdom at Jellystone Park in Eureka was the closest big holiday lights display to many in Franklin County.
“There are a lot of great things in St. Louis — the botanical gardens, the zoo — but it is an hour drive, and the cost is much higher, so we’re really trying to hit this market out here that doesn’t have anything in the area like this,” Williford said.