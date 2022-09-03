St. Clair City Administrator Don Stolberg said a new $500,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development will be used to address four flood-prone areas in the city: Young and Cottage streets; Casey, Weatherford and Hedge avenues; Maupin and Wells streets; and North Lay Avenue.
“This is going to be something that’s very, very good for the areas that really need some help,” Stolberg said.
Stolberg said the city is working with Cochran Engineering to design the stormwater project, which he anticipates will be done in late fall or early winter, at which point the city will go out for bids. Under that schedule, construction could begin in the spring.
“It’s not going to alleviate all of the problems, because there are going to be rainfalls like ones we’ve had recently where we get five or six inches in a six-hour period, but for your normal, and the most common, rainfall, it should help considerably,” Stolberg said.
The money comes in the form of a community development block grant, one of 40 grants, totaling $17 million, provided to communities across the state, according to a press release from the Department of Economic Development.
Another Franklin County city, Sullivan, received $500,000 to do pavement repair, milling, asphalt overlay and other street improvements on 2.4 miles of roadway.
“The Community Development Block Grant program strengthens Missouri’s communities,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development, said in the press release. “Funding provided through this program helps Missourians prosper by assisting cities and counties with critical needs. These projects truly make a difference for citizens while preparing their communities for economic growth.”