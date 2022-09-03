St. Clair City Administrator Don Stolberg said a new $500,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development will be used to address four flood-prone areas in the city: Young and Cottage streets; Casey, Weatherford and Hedge avenues; Maupin and Wells streets; and North Lay Avenue.

“This is going to be something that’s very, very good for the areas that really need some help,” Stolberg said.