St. Clair will host “Summerfest,” a motorcycle, barbecue and music festival sponsored by the St. Clair Downtown District Inc., Saturday, Aug. 14.
“We’re very excited, especially after a lot of the town was shut down for COVID,” said St. Clair Downtown District Vice President Tiffany Henderson.
Announced on Facebook, the free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Street from Springfield Road to Kitchell Avenue. The event will feature cars and motorcycles on display; food and drink vendors, including Dana’s Shaved Ice; and a children’s play area complete with an inflatable bounce house, monkey bars, face paint and a barrel train. A beer garden will be set up in the parking lot of Blondie’s Bar and Grill, and soda and water stations will be available throughout the festival, Henderson said.
Washington has been holding a similar motorcycle event for years. The WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest used to also include a motorcycle display, but this year, the festival dropped the motorcycle component. When that happened, Mayor Cozy Bailey said she wanted St. Clair to fill the gap, so she approached St. Clair Downtown District leaders.
“I was like, ‘Hey, you guys need to jump on that before another town takes it,’ ” she said.
Bailey said she is hoping to get a dunk tank so people can dunk city leaders and first responders.
“I’m really hoping that they draw a good crowd,” she said. “I’m happy to see it come here.”