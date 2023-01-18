Police Light Crime Graphic

A St. Clair high schooler was hit by a car and injured before school Jan. 17 at a bus stop in town.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 6:48 a.m., an unnamed 16-year-old boy was a pedestrian in a driveway off the north side of North Commercial Avenue near Route TT when he stepped into the street, in the path of a westbound 2010 Dodge Caravan.