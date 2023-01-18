A St. Clair high schooler was hit by a car and injured before school Jan. 17 at a bus stop in town.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 6:48 a.m., an unnamed 16-year-old boy was a pedestrian in a driveway off the north side of North Commercial Avenue near Route TT when he stepped into the street, in the path of a westbound 2010 Dodge Caravan.
The teenager was hit by the right front of the minivan, causing moderate injuries. He was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by the St. Clair Ambulance District. Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said he was not able to give an official update on the student’s condition.
“At this time, we are unable to release additional details, but I hope you will join us in prayer for this student’s recovery,” read a message he sent to guardians of St. Clair students.
The driver of the van, 60-year-old Anita Nunnery, of St. Clair, was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.
Kruse said the bus had not yet stopped at the time of the crash, but was slowing to approach the stop. The highway patrol reports that the school bus had yellow flashing lights.
“The district has checked and confirmed that we followed all of our normal safety procedures and the bus was operating normally,” Kruse said.
He added that the bus was uninvolved and undamaged.