St. Clair Welcoming Sign

In their property taxes this year, St. Clair residents will pay $0.6949 per $100 in assessed valuation in 2022 to the city of St. Clair after the Board of Aldermen passed its annual tax levy during a special meeting Aug. 23.

This tax remains unchanged from last year. The city is required by state law to renew its lax levy every year.