In their property taxes this year, St. Clair residents will pay $0.6949 per $100 in assessed valuation in 2022 to the city of St. Clair after the Board of Aldermen passed its annual tax levy during a special meeting Aug. 23.
This tax remains unchanged from last year. The city is required by state law to renew its lax levy every year.
“There are no changes to the taxes,” City Administrator Don Stolberg said. “So the tax rate will stay the same for personal property and real (estate) property taxes.”
With this tax levy, owners of a home with a $150,000 valuation will pay $198.05 to the city.
The vote to pass the tax levy was unanimous.
Of that $0.6949 cents, $0.1653 will be set aside for St. Clair park maintenance and $0.5296 will go towards general municipal purposes, according to the newly-passed ordinance establishing the tax rate.