Kyle Kruse, the superintendent of St. Clair R-XIII School District, will retire from school administration at the end of this school year, after two decades as a Franklin County superintendent.
Kruse made the announcement at the St. Clair Board of Education meeting Thursday. In a resignation letter to the board he said, “it is a privilege to serve” in the superintendent position and expressed his gratitude to the board for the past seven years of collaboration. His last day is slated for June 30, 2024.
Kruse told The Missourian that his departure is “bittersweet.”
“There comes a time when it’s time for a new challenge, and I’m sure the district would benefit from fresh eyes and a fresh perspective,” Kruse said.
St. Clair Board President Dave Berkel said at the meeting that Kruse has been “the best superintendent that I’ve ever worked with — and I’ve worked with a number of them.” Several board members jokingly refused to make or second a motion to accept Kruse’s resignation letter.
“He has been awfully good to our district. I think he’s really done a great job as a leader,” Berkel told The Missourian.
Kruse said he does not know exactly what he will do next, but he hopes to continue working with educators and “advocating” in some capacity. He said he is “100 percent certain” he will remain in Franklin County.
Kruse said he qualified for full retirement three years ago and hopes to spend more time with his wife. He admits that the job of superintendent has become “more challenging in recent years.” However, he said that no specific issues prompted his retirement.
“I’ve been blessed with an outstanding board of education and a tremendous community,” Kruse said. “Even through all the difficulties, it was a bright time in St. Clair.”
Kruse began teaching in 1992 at the Hurley R-I School District, according to previous Missourian reporting, and moved to the Osage County R-II district as an agricultural instructor two years later. He became a principal there in 1997 and stayed until 2004, when the New Haven School District hired him as superintendent.
Kruse stayed in New Haven for 12 years. In 2015, under Kruse’s leadership, the district received a National Blue Ribbon School distinction. He took over as superintendent in St. Clair in 2016.
At the time, Berkel told The Missourian that Kruse would be “a fabulous fit” and “a breath of fresh air.” The board hired Kruse based in part on his financial stewardship, having nearly doubled New Haven’s financial reserves during his time there. Berkel confirmed that Kruse helped return the district’s reserves “back up to where it was a little more comfortable.” He was unable to immediately provide specific figures.
Berkel said that Kruse had previously indicated he would likely want to retire before the end of his contract, which runs until 2025. But he said the retirement letter on Thursday was not something he expected. He said the first big choice the board faces is whether it would like to conduct its own search for a new superintendent or hire an outside agency to assist.
Berkel said that when Kruse was hired, it was on the recommendation of the outgoing superintendent, Mike Murphy.
Kruse has offered to help in the effort to find his replacement. It will be up to the board to begin the search, a process which Berkel has overseen before, as Kruse pointed out. He said that he wanted to offer his retirement letter as early as possible to give the board plenty of time.
“If they wish me to be a participant in any shape or form, I’m happy to do so,” Kruse said.
