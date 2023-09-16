Kyle Kruse, the superintendent of St. Clair R-XIII School District, will retire from school administration at the end of this school year, after two decades as a Franklin County superintendent. 

Kruse made the announcement at the St. Clair Board of Education meeting Thursday. In a resignation letter to the board he said, “it is a privilege to serve” in the superintendent position and expressed his gratitude to the board for the past seven years of collaboration. His last day is slated for June 30, 2024.

