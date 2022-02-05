Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse has attended nearly every St. Clair R-XIII band and choir concert that music program director and band director Tim Karth can remember. After the show, Karth said Kruse stays and talks with the students about their performance.
It’s a big reason why Karth nominated Kruse for the Missouri Music Educators Association’s (MMEA) Administrator of the Year. In late January, at the group’s annual conference, Kruse accepted the award.
Karth said it speaks volumes about Kruse’s leadership and passion for music that the entire St. Clair school board was at the conference in Osage Beach.
“He always tries to find ways to say ‘yes’ to everybody,” Karth said. “When I went to him with a list of needs and wants, I expected him to work five years ahead and instead we came up with things we can do now, in three years and five years.”
Kruse said his passion stems from his mom, who was a music teacher, and from playing saxophone as a high school student in mid-Missouri. He also played in the Missouri Lions All-State Band, though he has since hung up the instrument.
Looking ahead, Kruse said he is excited to chaperone a high school band trip to Disney World planned for the end of May. The band will march in a parade and learn a music piece from one of Disney’s conductors.