Five St. Clair High School seniors were recently named distinguished student leaders by the Missouri Association of Student Councils. Brooklyn Hyatt, Taylor Johnson, Addyson Murphey, Haylee Tretmann and Elexis Wohlgemuth were recognized at the 73rd annual state convention held virtually in March. The award is the highest bestowed on graduating seniors. Statewide, 54 students received the distinction.
St. Clair High School also received the Honor Council Award at the virtual event, the highest recognition bestowed on student councils across the state. Fifty-nine schools statewide earned the gold award this year.