The city of St. Clair has been struggling to sell a few lots on Main, North, Frisco and Sherman streets.
The city has so far received one bid for two of the lots on North and Sherman streets for only $500 each from a woman who lives adjacent to the lots and wants to extend her yard. However, the board of aldermen is hoping that a developer buys the lots and builds homes on them, which would support growth in the city.
“These are not the best lots,” City Attorney Kurt Voss said at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting. “Otherwise people would’ve bought them a while ago.”
Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland questioned whether anyone would want to live on these lots given that they are so close to a railroad.
Mayor Cozy Bailey said she thinks the city needs to be promoting these lots on social media more.
To make the lots more appealing, the aldermen voted at Monday’s meeting to combine the two lots on Main Street and the lots on North, Frisco and Sherman streets, which are adjacent, and they voted to set a minimum bid of $3,000 for each of the two parcels. In order to ensure these lots promote growth in the city, the aldermen also voted to set a stipulation that a home must be built on the lot within two years of the sale.
Those who are interested in purchasing either of the parcels can contact City Administrator Travis Dierker. He can be reached at the city’s main phone number, 636-629-0333.