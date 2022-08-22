The search for a new alderman in St. Clair’s Ward 2 is underway, according to city officials.
In July, Alderman Jamie Frossard stepped down from her post. Her resignation was effective July 19.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The search for a new alderman in St. Clair’s Ward 2 is underway, according to city officials.
In July, Alderman Jamie Frossard stepped down from her post. Her resignation was effective July 19.
Frossard declined interview requests, but fellow Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes said she was leaving due to “personal reasons and family obligations.”
Per city code, a new alderman is to be appointed by the mayor and then approved by a vote from the Board of Aldermen.
During Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, which was delayed from Monday due to scheduling conflicts among aldermen, Mayor Cozy Bailey did not announce an appointment, explaining she would be taking her time.
“I am not going to be rushing to fill this appointment,” she said. “So that will be happening further out.”
She did not offer a timeline for when exactly that would happen.
“It’s too important of a position to have just anyone in there,” Bailey told The Missourian after the meeting.
She said she is willing to leave the seat vacant until the next election in April if she can’t find the right candidate.
She has asked two people, but both were unable to make the time commitment due to their jobs, she said.
Bailey said she enjoyed working with the now-former alderman and called her a “great alderman.”
Frossard had served on the board since 2019 when she was first elected, according to Missourian archives. She won reelection again in 2021 when she ran unopposed.
“Alderman Frossard has made a significant contribution to the City of St. Clair and we are truly grateful for her leadership and service,” City Administrator Don Stolberg said in an email. “We wish her all the best, and hope that in the future she will again serve the community that she loves. The Mayor is currently screening candidates and is making every effort to nominate a highly qualified and community-oriented candidate. We hope to have a nomination to the Board of Aldermen soon.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.