Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that 169 Missouri school districts and charter schools received grants from the newly created School Safety Grant Program, including the St. Clair R-XIII School District, which was awarded $250,000.

“We were pleased to learn that our application for a school safety grant had been approved,” St. Clair Superintendent Kyle Kruse said. “The St. Clair R-XIII School District works continually to make sure students are safe and this grant will enhance our efforts. The grant funds will be used to increase perimeter security of the campus, to upgrade the notification systems used in times of emergency and further protect building entrances.”