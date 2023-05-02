Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that 169 Missouri school districts and charter schools received grants from the newly created School Safety Grant Program, including the St. Clair R-XIII School District, which was awarded $250,000.
“We were pleased to learn that our application for a school safety grant had been approved,” St. Clair Superintendent Kyle Kruse said. “The St. Clair R-XIII School District works continually to make sure students are safe and this grant will enhance our efforts. The grant funds will be used to increase perimeter security of the campus, to upgrade the notification systems used in times of emergency and further protect building entrances.”
Work on the safety improvements is expected to begin “almost immediately,” Kruse added.
“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”
The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology in school facilities, such as door locks and monitoring systems, bleeding control kits and automatic external defibrillators.
The $20 million total distributed through the grant program was part of Gov. Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 early supplemental budget request. Parson’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal includes an additional $50 million for the program, if approved by the Missouri General Assembly.
“Funding to support safety helps ensure schools remain among the safest places for our students,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “These grant funds to support the physical safety of schools are an important part of ensuring our students have a safe environment for learning and growing.”
School districts and charter schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education through a competitive grant application process for a maximum grant amount of $900,000 for districts and schools with the largest student populations.