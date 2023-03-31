The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) on Thursday announced that seven school districts, including St. Clair R-XIII, and four individual schools — all of them in St. Clair — have earned the 2023 Missouri Purple Star designation.
The Purple Star School designation is awarded to military-friendly schools and school districts that demonstrate a significant commitment to students and families connected to America’s military, including active duty, National Guard or Reserve members and veterans. Schools and districts awarded the designation receive a special Purple Star recognition that they can display at the school or district office as well as on their website.
“This program is just one way to reiterate our state’s commitment to our service members,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven, adding that April is the Month of the Military Child and it was an honor to award the Purple Star designations. “Each district and school works to support our service members and their families throughout the community, while also ensuring these children are prepared to find their path to success in Missouri,” Vandeven said.
Beside St. Clair R-XIII, other school districts designated as 2023 Purple Star recipients included Blair Oaks R-II, Carl Junction R-1, De Soto 73, Hickory Co. R-1, Knob Noster R-VIII and Warrensburg R-VI. Individual St. Clair schools receiving the designation include St. Clair High School, St. Clair Junior High School, St. Clair Elementary School and Edgar Murray Elementary School. No other individual schools in the state were designated as 2023 Purple Star Schools.
“The St. Clair R-XIII School District proudly supports our current, former and future military personnel,” said St. Clair R-XIII Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse. “We are committed to providing military families with the highest levels of support, and we appreciate being recognized for these efforts. Achieving Purple Star designation is a high honor and will be proudly displayed. We appreciate the efforts of St. Clair (Air Force Junior ROTC) personnel, Master Sgt. Greg Cohen and Master Sgt. Doug Sills (retired) for their leadership in making this award a reality.”
The 2023 Purple Star designees, along with last year’s designees, were invited to be recognized at a kickoff event for the Month of the Military Child at 10:30 a.m. April 5 in the Capitol Rotunda, hosted by the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission in coordination with DESE.
To find out more about the criteria required to obtain the Purple Star designation, visit DESE’s Missouri Purple Star Schools webpage at https://tinyurl.com/28mep83r.