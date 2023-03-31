The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) on Thursday announced that seven school districts, including St. Clair R-XIII, and four individual schools — all of them in St. Clair — have earned the 2023 Missouri Purple Star designation.

The Purple Star School designation is awarded to military-friendly schools and school districts that demonstrate a significant commitment to students and families connected to America’s military, including active duty, National Guard or Reserve members and veterans. Schools and districts awarded the designation receive a special Purple Star recognition that they can display at the school or district office as well as on their website.