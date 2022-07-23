St. Clair High School Sign

A sign marking the entrance to St. Clair High School, photographed in April 2020.

 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

St. Clair R-XIII school students will continue to be able to carry their phones in district buildings after a proposed ban was declined by the school board July 14.

Instead, the board voted during its monthly meeting to commission a committee chaired by Director of Campus Security Jim Wells to address a cyberbullying problem he said is “causing harm to our students and staff on an almost daily basis.” He said almost all of the student incidents he deals with are connected to cell phones.