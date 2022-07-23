St. Clair R-XIII school students will continue to be able to carry their phones in district buildings after a proposed ban was declined by the school board July 14.
Instead, the board voted during its monthly meeting to commission a committee chaired by Director of Campus Security Jim Wells to address a cyberbullying problem he said is “causing harm to our students and staff on an almost daily basis.” He said almost all of the student incidents he deals with are connected to cell phones.
“I’ve had students tell me, as they walk into my office crying, that they are suicidal because of something they just read at school,” he said.
According to a memo submitted to the board by Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse when the issue first came up in June, cell phones contribute to many and severe cases of bullying. He said mean-spirited photos, memes and revenge porn that is shared — including during school hours — “have caused numerous disruptions to the educational setting, causing student conflicts/arguments/fights, causing students to experience significant mental distress, and causing a high number of student disciplinary issues.”
After the board tabled the ban on student cell phones within school buildings in June to allow for public comment, three parents signed up to speak in the July meeting. Ashley Barnes, Heather VanNess and Brandy McKenzie spoke against the proposed ban and asked why the current cell phone policy, a ban on usage during class time, wasn’t being enforced.
Most of the board agreed, and decided against enacting a ban without a motion. Instead, it voted 5-1 to create a committee to meet and report back to the board with recommendations that could include stricter punishments for breaking the current policy. Kruse said about 20 people signed up for the committee.
He said a successful enforcement of the current policy will be a “significant maintenance of effort” to make sure the rules did not become lax. Kruse said it will require buy-in from district employees and parents, who have sometimes been resistant to phone confiscation.
Although at the beginning of the meeting, Wells advocated for a ban, by the end, he said he was convinced that a combination of strict enforcement of the current rules, parental buy-in, and potential future recommendations from the committee, the district could be successful in mitigating some of the problems.
He, Kruse, Barnes and Van Ness all said that teaching responsible digital use starts at home.
Board member Tracey Roberts, the lone dissenting vote, is a counselor in St. Clair with Dynamic Change Counseling and said she has worked with students who had considered killing themselves because of cyberbullying.
“Mental health affects everybody and our cell phones are a big part of that these days,” she said. “The way that we can be part of the solution, I think will come back to a cell phone ban. (It will) at least help our students here at school. We’re not going to change home lives.”
Roberts said every teacher she has talked to has been in favor of a cell phone ban.
“We need to start to enforce the rules we currently have, Vice President Brian Hinson said. “Maybe we’ll put some teeth to it, and kids will listen and do the right thing.”
New Haven has the strictest phone policy of other local districts. Students caught using a phone on campus are first assigned detention, then a day of in-school suspension (ISS) on second offense, according to the district’s handbook.
Washington and Borgia High Schools allow students to carry a silenced cell phone. According to Washington’s handbook, if a student is using a phone during class time, they can be assigned up to three days of in school suspension. At Borgia, the first punishment is detention and repeat offenses result in more severe punitive measures.
Phones are allowed at Pacific and Union High Schools with few restrictions, outside of classroom-specific rules. The Pacific student handbook states school administration has the right to view the contents of any confiscated electronic device if there is a reasonable belief the device or its contents cause a distraction or are “inappropriate to the school environment.”