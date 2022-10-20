The St. Clair R-XIII School Board is prepared to spend $1.5 million to update outdoor athletic facilities at St. Clair High School.
At its Oct. 13 meeting, the board approved a project to replace the old synthetic turf on the football field and natural surfaces on the baseball field with new synthetic turf.
Installed in 2009, the current football field has outlived its lifespan, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse. He said the surface has fallen into disrepair and that holes or seams could cause injuries, if not addressed.
The new field comes with an 8-year warranty, and Kruse is hoping to get 8-12 years out of it.
As for the diamond sports facility, St. Clair High School will be the only school in the immediate area with a fully-turfed infield and outfield on its baseball field.
The plan includes moving home softball games to the field from its current on-campus location nearby.
Spending about $1.1 million for the synthetic grass and shock pad, Kruse is hoping the field will be utilized by soccer teams, PE classes and groups other than the baseball and softball teams.
“I think (the board members) felt there was an obvious need to do the football turf and what they discussed during the meeting was that the football turf has received just so much more use and has been so much more useful over the years than it was before it was a turf field, and I think the idea is that having the baseball/softball field turf gives us the ability to avoid a lot of rainouts, but it also gives us a facility that will quite likely receive far more use than currently,” Kruse said.
St. Clair contracted with ATG Sports Industries for the work, which will take place over summer 2023. ATG has offices in Festus and near Wichita, Kansas, and installed a new field before the fall season at St. Francis Borgia High School. It also turfed Stierberger Stadium in Union in 2013 and plans to redo it next summer.
Kruse said the district would update the design of the football field, including the end zones and midfield Bulldog logo. Though plans hadn’t been finalized, he expected the end zones to read “St. Clair” on one side and “Bulldogs” on the other.
No other work is planned to renovate the dugouts or restrooms near the athletic facilities, Kruse said.
He said the current softball field likely will continue to be used for practice, but he said it also could be converted into a shot put or discus area for track and field.