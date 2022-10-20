St. Clair Football field upgrades
Buy Now

The St. Clair Bulldogs compete on the team’s home field. The St. Clair R-XIII School Board, at its most recent meeting, approved a plan to turf the football field, part of a project that will cost the district $1.5 million.  Missourian File Photo/Arron Hustead.

 Missourian File Photo/Arron Hustead.

The St. Clair R-XIII School Board is prepared to spend $1.5 million to update outdoor athletic facilities at St. Clair High School.

At its Oct. 13 meeting, the board approved a project to replace the old synthetic turf on the football field and natural surfaces on the baseball field with new synthetic turf. 