To help voters learn more about the candidates vying for the St. Clair R-XIII School Board, the Scenic Regional Library and the Missourian Media Group are partnering to host a candidate forum ahead of the April 4 election.
The forum will be held Thursday, March 16, at the Scenic Regional Library’s St. Clair Branch.
All four of the candidates hoping to win a seat on the school board have agreed to participate in the forum. The four candidates are: Brian Hinson, incumbent; Dave Berkel, incumbent; Heather Anne Van Ness, and Jason Gaszak.
The forum will be moderated by Scenic Regional Library Assistant Director Megan Maurer and Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert.
The event will also be livestreamed on the St. Clair branch’s Facebook page. A video recording of the forum will also be available on the library’s website as well as on The Missourian’s website following the event.