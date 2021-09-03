St. Clair aldermen held a workshop and special meeting Tuesday to further discuss raises for city employees.
At its Aug. 24 meeting, the board of aldermen approved longevity raises for all nonelected, nonprobationary city employees. Employees with over 10 years of tenure received a $2-per-hour pay increase; employees with five to 10 years of tenure received $1.50 more per hour; employees with three to four years of tenure received $1 more per hour; and employees with two years of tenure or less received a 50-cent-per-hour pay increase. Those raises went into effect Wednesday.
The decision came after considerable debate. Multiple city leaders, including Alderman Arthur Viehland and Mayor Cozy Bailey, wanted to see merit-based raises as opposed to longevity raises. In the end, the board voted unanimously to approve the longevity raises and hold a workshop to discuss adding a merit-based component to the raises.
The debate continued during the workshop.
Bailey said the raises given to those with the least tenure weren’t large enough. “The 50 cents is almost a slap in the face,” she said.
Attorney Kurt Voss cautioned board members prior to the meeting not to discuss specific individuals they wanted to give raises to. This, he said, could lead to the appearance of a conflict of interest or politically motivated rewards due to their positions as elected officials. However, the board proceeded to focus on the wages of one employee: Kimberly Miller.
City Inspector Mike Bursey resigned from his position in early August. When that happened, Miller, the city’s building assistant, took on Bursey’s responsibilities.
Bailey suggested the city give Miller a $5-per-hour wage increase, but she stipulated that this be an interim wage while Miller serves as interim city inspector. She wanted to use the money appropriated for Bursey’s wages, which he hasn’t received since his resignation, to pay for the interim wage. Bailey argued that because the city was asking her to take on more responsibility, it should pay her more.
Viehland also was in favor of giving Miller a raise.
Others pushed back, though.
“From my perspective, as city administrator, that’s a slippery slope,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said. “We have people who fill in for others all the time that don’t get a raise.”
Aldermen Cherie Counts, Jamie Frossard and Amanda Sikes weren’t in favor of the proposal.
“I just struggle to see how we can do it for one but not do it for others in the past,” Frossard said.
“I don’t care what was done in the past,” Bailey said. “This is about going forward.”
Viehland said there’s a good chance that if Miller doesn’t get the raise, she’ll leave.
At one point in the meeting, Counts suggested Bailey had information the rest of them didn’t.
“It seems to me she has told you, ‘If I don’t get a raise, I’m out of here,’ ” Counts said. “That’s the gist I’m getting.”
Bailey did not say whether Miller had told her that.
“We’ve got a job to do for the taxpayers, and I hope personal feelings don’t come into it,” Viehland said.
“That’s why I liked the longevity package — because it removed all that partiality,” Sikes said.
Sikes said she felt the raise package sent a message to every employee that the city cares about retaining all employees, not just some.
“I just think the decisions we make here tonight are going to have bigger consequences than we’re ready for,” Bailey said.
The board didn’t make a decision Tuesday, and the matter was tabled.
At the conclusion of the meeting, one resident expressed her distaste with the board after watching them debate.
“This entire board is not working together,” Jill Middleton said. “What’s wrong with you people? You have got to learn to do some compromising.”